LETTER: Putting back Day Zero

I would like to suggest a method of tackling Cape Town’s water crisis that might put back Day Zero. If water cut-offs start now zone by zone — say for 12 hours initially in alternate zones — two things will happen. One is that water use will be reduced by the amount normally used in that zone. Another is that consumers will start being hit by the reality of no water from the taps.

Many people just won’t believe in a threatened crisis until it happens. A foretaste may trigger increased savings.

Roger Briggs

Edenvale