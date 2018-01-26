LETTER: Privatise to cure Eskom

Privatising the powerhouse of Africa appears to be a no-brainer, not only for SA’s future but also for the future of Africa. If Eskom’s problems stem from political interference, administrative incompetence and widespread corruption, privatisation should eliminate these failings in one fell swoop.

Removing any government involvement in Eskom has to be beneficial for all stakeholders, including the government itself, in that the considerable money raised from privatisation would go into the coffers of the Treasury, where it could be applied for the benefit of all South Africans.

Having control of Eskom in private hands free from the government’s chaotic meddling would be the first step towards "radical economic transformation", which is government policy.

This could be followed by further privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), as success breeds success.

Apart from the labour movement having an opportunity of acquiring substantial shareholdings, every South African would have the opportunity to hold shares in Eskom.

Foreign investors would come to the party. Confidence would return to the economy, with competence replacing the widespread rot that exists in many SOEs.

Perhaps the current finance minister can bring this about? Corruption feeds on chaos and most governments — national, provincial and municipal — are in deliberate chaos. Who must take responsibility for this state of affairs?

Someone who for the first time claims that there is no state capture!

Ned Sturgeon

Barberton