LETTER: DA lost magical moment

How pathetic. With the ANC at its most vulnerable, despite the Cyril Ramaphosa revival, the DA had the ideal opportunity to seize the moment and show it can govern with clean and statesman-like leadership.

But no, it is bogged down with internal wrangling that could have been sorted out internally without shouting it from the rooftops before a bemused electorate, including those who voted to make the Western Cape DA-led territory.

The palpable split in its ranks is reminiscent of what has befallen the ANC, with corruption and maladministration the common denominator.

The magic moment for the DA is lost, and it will take a miracle and a particular brand of leadership to get it properly set for 2019.

Can this be the cue Makhosi Khoza has been waiting for with her new African Democratic Change party?

Can she turn the tide away from traditional politics, stuck with split personalities who have nothing to offer a citizenry sick to death of a failed status quo?

Cliff Buchler

George