LETTER: As I see myself, mostly

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says she considers herself a “warm” person and doesn’t understand why some officials claimed they were afraid of her.
That’s how psychopaths see themselves, mostly.
James Drew
Via e-mail
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says she considers herself a “warm” person and doesn’t understand why some officials claimed they were afraid of her.
That’s how psychopaths see themselves, mostly.
James Drew
Via e-mail
Need to stay informed?Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.
Please sign in or register to comment.