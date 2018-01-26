Opinion / Letters

LETTER: As I see myself, mostly

26 January 2018 - 05:30
Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu appears before the Esidimeni arbitration hearings probing the deaths of at least 143 mentally ill patients. Picture: ALON SKUY​
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says she considers herself a “warm” person and doesn’t understand why some officials claimed they were afraid of her.

That’s how psychopaths see themselves, mostly.

James Drew
Via e-mail

