LETTER: A waste of dirty water

Cape Town, like so many areas in SA, disposes of waste and water into the sea by way of marine outfall pipelines. In many instances, there has been vociferous public opposition to a decision to approve a particular pipeline or with regard to the extent to which the operating agency of a pipeline is complying with the conditions laid down for its approval. Despite this, certain national and local governmental authorities have insisted that the disposal of waste by way of pipelines remains the only viable option.

The 2012 green paper setting out the South African policy on ocean environmental management records that there are about 60 licensed marine outfall pipelines which discharge waste water along the South African coast. Twenty discharge sewage, 30 discharge industrial wastes and 10 discharge mixed effluent. The discharges vary from raw domestic sewage to intractable industrial waste, the majority being small discharges of treated sewage.

It is essential to convert to land-based schemes. An analysis of ecological and socioeconomic considerations inevitably involves a comparison between pipelines and alternatives such as land-based schemes.

Cost considerations play a huge role, but the water component of any material discharged to sea must be seen as a resource.

As the cost of new water and recycled water converge, it will become more cost-effective for the operating agencies of pipelines to rather choose land-based options to avoid discharging the water component of any material to sea.

The trend is to keep increasing the length of the pipelines. Cape Town should seriously consider land-based schemes.

I understand they are once again wanting to go the pipeline route to service Mouille Point, Camps Bay and Hout Bay, or to maintain that methodology. This should be reconsidered in the light of the current water shortages.

Perino Pama

Via e-mail