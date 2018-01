Most of your readers must have cheered at the news that the Asset Forfeiture Unit was moving against the state-capture cartel. But perhaps, like me, they are wondering why there is no movement against the apparent fugitive from justice Markus Jooste and the Steinhoff mob. We hear of sales of Paarl palaces and luxury Gulf Stream jets. Surely these are assets that should rightfully belong to the wronged pensioners?

Prof Philip Lloyd

Rosebank, Cape Town