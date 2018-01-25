LETTER: Who is the hack here?

Among other derogatory comments, Dr Shuaib Manjra accuses me of "operating as a hack for the Israel lobby" (Biased view of Palestine, January 22). He is quite wrong. We simply disagree on BDS.

He would have to say the same about Noam Chomsky and Eric Alterman, professor of journalism at City University of New York and a columnist for the Nation, whose progressive views are unassailable. Chomsky has seriously questioned BDS tactics and Alterman has exposed the true aims of BDS, while throwing light on its contradictory policies.

Even Norman Finkelstein has expressed opposition to a cultural boycott of Israel. If anyone is a hack, it is Manjra, who appears to spend much of his time engaged in matters outside the scope of his professional competence.

More than that, he fails to mention his role as a BDS activist at the University of Cape Town.

Talk about a lobby! It seems to me that sports medical scientists (if Manjra is representative) don’t appreciate the basic fact that scholars can hold differing views.

There is no need to impute motives like Islamophobia for those with whom one disagrees. Are Chomsky, Alterman and Finkelstein Islamophobic?

I happen to believe that the BDS movement is illiberal. To my knowledge, nothing in BDS literature calls for an independent Jewish state. Its true goals appear to be not the end to occupation, but the destruction of Israel. For the record, Dr Manjra, I want to see a Palestinian state alongside Israel. I would like to see all violence in the region come to a swift end.

I would like to see Manjra spending at least some of his time castigating the purveyors of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion and condemning the murderous suicide bombing in the Middle East and all over the world.

Last but not least, Dr Manjra, I do appreciate historical context. I appreciate Hezbollah broadcasting Ash-Shatat (The Diaspora) on TV, which shows the Jewish people engaged in a conspiracy to rule the world and presents Jews as murdering Christian children to use their blood to bake matzo; I appreciate tens of thousands of missiles aimed at Israeli cities, and I appreciate Iranian threats to annihilate Israel, a fellow member of the UN.

Prof Milton Shain

Via e-mail