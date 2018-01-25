LETTER: Leaders not qualified

Various inquiries are taking place as a result of the failure of certain state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown are among those who have been called to testify regarding the dysfunction of SOEs that fall under their leadership.

Aside from the Esidimeni saga, in which 143 lives were lost through sheer negligence, a common thread runs through these failed departments and SOEs: unqualified and incapable workers and executives who are unable to articulate and authenticate what transpired during their tenure that led to the failures.

Many of those appointed to top positions lack the appropriate qualifications. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has no qualification related to finance. He has a degree in waste management. Figure that one out. Dlamini has a degree in social studies. Difficult as it may be to believe, due to her inability to articulate sense when interviewed, she is vastly better qualified academically than her boss, President Jacob Zuma.

Is it any wonder that our SOEs are dysfunctional and our country bankrupt?

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff