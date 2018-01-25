LETTER: Eskom now in good hands

Jabu Mabuza’s appointment as Eskom chairman to rescue our ailing parastatal must be welcomed.

The plundering of the power utility began under the watchful eye of our then public enterprises minister, who is now Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

The problem with politicians in SA is that no one takes responsibility when things go wrong. He now presents himself as the messiah who rescues Eskom. If we are serious about resolving all the issues that beset our country and the governing party, as politicians we must take responsibility. The minister must apologise to the country and the governing party for his part in the problems that affect Eskom and other state-owned enterprises. There must also be consequences for management.

For Mabuza the task is daunting but not insurmountable. He has proven himself at Telkom. Other respected business people should also roll up their sleeves to help SA out of crisis.

There are many men and women of integrity willing to help the country given the opportunity. I therefore call on the government and the ANC to cast the net wide.

I write in my personal capacity.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina

ANC Gauteng caucus

