Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cadres only trained to kill

25 January 2018 - 05:30
Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: ALON SKUY
The measure of comprehension of democracy in the ANC after 23 years in power is reflected, inter alia, in the statement under questioning of their former provincial health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu, who said she was trained to handle weapons to kill fellow South Africans. Apparently the provincial premier saw this as the necessary background experience for being appointed to her responsible post.

In all the recent reported statements it continues to be clear that the ANC leadership regard the functionaries of national, provincial and local government to be responsible only to the political party that appointed them. The concept that these people are actually responsible to all the people of SA for the duties they perform clearly escapes them all.

Robert Stone
Linden

