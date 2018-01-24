LETTER: Tackle corruption urgently

While there is much to celebrate, as reflected on in Tim Cohen’s column, it is necessary to distinguish between addressing the symptoms of the excesses of the Zuma years and tackling the causes of the those symptoms (The question now is how quickly can South Africa get back on track, January 22).

The need to strengthen the institutions of governance contemplated by our constitutionally based democratic order is not achieved by a process of musical chairs at state-owned enterprises immediately and in the Cabinet shortly.

The seditious capture of the criminal justice administration, and in particular the dysfunction in the anticorruption machinery of state, ought to be the first order of business of the new brooms bent on truly sweeping clean in the body politic. Any failure of the political will needed to effect the necessary reforms and interventions urgently will result in a short "buffalo spring" and increasingly exacerbated human misery in SA.

Systemically and systematically addressing the operational and structural flaws, failings and flops at the Hawks and in the National Prosecuting Authority will be neglected by Luthuli House at the peril of the success of the spring so long awaited and so sorely needed.

Paul Hoffman, SC

Director, Accountability Now

