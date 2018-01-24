LETTER: Gigaba has failed Eskom

Your report that Eskom executives and the Treasury will soon approach local banks to restore lending is puzzling. Stuart Theobald writes in his column that "in the past few weeks Eskom was attempting to raise $1bn in international markets but has also failed … no bank wants to touch Eskom … because of the credit risk" (Excellent board to steer Eskom from disaster, January 22).

Where was Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba almost nine months ago, when this cataclysmic situation was foreseen? His inaction was deafening. Also, aside from the recorded looting and corruption, why did Eskom remain unprofitable despite having no competitors?

Is it reasonable to expect Cyril Ramaphosa, at Davos, to convince investors that he will turn SA around? Not likely. The corruption and theft by ANC leaders and cadres in all spheres of government are so colossal the organisation is scarcely credible. The coffers are empty.

We may have to begin again from scratch.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

