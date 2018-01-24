Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Energy issues neglected

24 January 2018 - 05:30
Majuba power station. Picture: THE TIMES
The proposal by Tobias Bischof-Niemz and Johan van den Berg for the progressive, conditional sale of Eskom’s coal-fired stations and their presumed replacement through the private sector by allegedly cheaper solar and wind-powered facilities, neglects two issues:

• Renewables operate only for about 40% of the time and require a stable back-up power source. At present Eskom funds the capital cost of stable back-up. If this is transferred to the installation cost of renewables they become hopelessly uneconomic.

• The sale of existing power stations at a fixed rate of return on the outlay, including the unpredictable future costs of coal and rehabilitation, is hardly a bankable proposition.

Bernard van Rooyen
Via e-mail

