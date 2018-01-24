Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Different take on law firm

24 January 2018 - 05:30
Jonas Makwakwa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Business Day has been surprisingly generous in providing Hogan Lovells with a number of opportunities to buff away the tarnish its work for the South African Revenue Service has inevitably applied to its reputation. The editorial of November 30 (Interference in investigations) set the tone, and Lavery Modise’s recent oped piece (Why Lord Hain’s statement on SARS work is hogwash, January 22) has picked up the thread.

As a result, anyone reading Modise’s urbane remarks is likely to be persuaded that the law firm had been unfairly treated by Lord Hain.

Hogan Lovells knew what the real issue was with Jonas Makwakwa but accepted the brief to do a partial probe. I don’t think this allows it a position any different from that of KPMG, which took money to conduct an "investigation" that from the outset was never going to go to the heart of the matter. If Modise didn’t work out how the report was going to be used, he’s not sharp enough to be chairman of a credible law firm. If he did, he can’t plead innocence.

Michael Fridjhon
Parktown

