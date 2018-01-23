LETTER: Was the Overvaal Hoërskool crisis a plot by Gauteng’s education department?

The Overvaal Hoërskool saga has got ugly, but who sparked the fire?

We should ponder some facts. Afrikaans is one of the 11 official languages. It is the first language of close to seven-million people in SA, and the second language of more than 10-million. The majority of first-language speakers are coloured. I have not seen figures on the racial mix at Overvaal, but it is not a "white" school.

School governing bodies (SGBs) are allowed to choose Afrikaans as their medium of instruction. They are also free to choose any other language, but in practice the only other language chosen is English. This is unlikely to change, despite what some ideologues might hope. Overvaal Hoërskool is full. This was confirmed by Judge Bill Prinsloo.

If compelled to teach new pupils in English, more facilities and teachers would be required. The Department of Basic Education has no spare capacity to provide additional resources. It would also cause visible classroom segregation as opposed to integration. There is space at two other English-medium schools in the vicinity. According to Prinsloo, the heads of these two schools were pressurised by the department to lie about this.

This leads one to suspect that the whole crisis could have been engineered by the Gauteng department of education.

There are no compelling arguments for forcing Overvaal to become dual-medium, so why would they do this? I imagine that Overvaal is a well-functioning former Model C school, disciplined and with full parental and SGB involvement, but with low admission of black as opposed to white and coloured pupils. This irks the department and its MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, but by his own admission the ratio of black to white pupils at the Gauteng former Model Cs is 80:20, and English-medium schools outnumber Afrikaans ones 20:1.

For reasons of demographics and the growing use of English as the lingua franca, these ratios will increase over time. So, transformation is happening.

The Overvaal situation is rich with issues of equality of access and unequal provision of education, and all parents want the best for their children. But if a school is filled with pupils who voluntarily choose to be taught in Afrikaans, why not just let it be?

One could of course legislate that all school instruction except for the initial years be in English — as some have suggested. But imagine the destructive and divisive backlash this would unleash in SA — hardly nation building, and in many areas simply unworkable.

The department should concentrate on improving education where it is less than adequate, and be thankful that the Overvaals in the system are functioning.

Anthony Still

Waverley, Johannesburg