LETTER: Power claims too glib

Snake-oil salesmen are always so shrill in punting their wares. Tobias Bischof-Niemz and Johan van den Berg (How to remove the Eskom albatross from around SA’s neck, January 22) are little better. Both make a living from renewable energy, so their uncritical endorsement of it is perhaps forgivable. But in stressing the positive, they avoided the negative.

And the negative is easy to understand. Renewable energy from wind and solar is great — when the wind blows and the sun shines. The power generated is cheap. But when the wind doesn’t blow, there is a problem — as Europe has discovered in recent winters. For as long as two weeks, their huge wind power installations have been essentially idle. The whole system has only been kept working by bringing in expensive back-up. In Germany, power prices have risen to the point where many citizens can no longer afford to heat their homes.

Over the past year, on numerous occasions, Germany has had to pay its neighbours to take its surplus renewable production. Bischof-Niemz and Van den Berg glibly say "our grid can easily accept an aggressive rollout of variable renewable energy". Can they explain why Germany cannot? Or why the Chinese crashed their grid until they learned they had to throw away over 20% of their renewable energy?

In case you were tempted to believe that all the costs were the generation costs, just look at the Eskom accounts — it is paying the renewable industry nearly three times what it costs Eskom to produce power from coal and nuclear.

Prof Philip Lloyd

Energy Institute, Cape Peninsula University of Technology