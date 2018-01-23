Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC hiding dismal state of education in KwaZulu-Natal

23 January 2018 - 08:27
File picture: DAILY DISPATCH
File picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Conditions on the ground at KwaZulu-Natal’s rural schools, visited during last week’s provincial legislature functionality programme, show no correlation with a supposedly improved 2017 matric pass rate for the province. The visits, which focused primarily on better-performing schools, also exposed the ANC-led provincial parliament for cherry-picking in order to present a glowing picture of education — even if it means a fake or skewed perception of reality.

This same selective approach also appears to be taking place within some schools, with a massive discrepancy between enrolled pupils and those who actually wrote Grade 12 in 2017. This reeks of culling. The DA found signs of this abhorrent practice at Abaqulusi High School and Mgamule High School in Umzumbe, where only about half of all matric pupils actually wrote their exams. This figure does not include modularised learners.

It appears this exercise is predominantly happening in rural schools and lower quintile schools, which means it is again the province’s poor and rural pupils who are suffering and are not even getting the opportunity to write matric. The DA is committed to getting answers about this. These pupils are being denied the opportunity to improve their lives.

At Gugulesizwe Secondary School in Amandawe outside Scottburgh the DA found a school that is overwhelmed with Grade 12 pupils wanting to enrol to repeat the year. This after a 21% drop in the matric pass rate in 2017. The Ugu District education manager has already been forced to go to the school to calm the situation.

Other ongoing issues the DA will raise at the first education provincial portfolio committee for 2018 later in January include reports of undelivered stationery and textbooks, the more than 2,800 unqualified and underqualified maths, science and African languages teachers mostly in rural areas, issues with the National School Nutrition Programme service providers and vandalism as a result of poor security at schools.

Other problems encountered include delays in fixing damage to schools as a result of storms in spite of the department receiving funds for this purpose and ongoing challenges relating to sanitation, electricity and water.

The DA expects education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane to sit up and take notice of the problems. We need an MEC who is involved in education rather than ongoing ANC internal factionalism, and if he cannot give all his attention to his portfolio he should resign. The future of KwaZulu-Natal’s pupils can no longer be held to ransom by an uncaring ANC.

Rishigen Viranna, MPL

DA KwaZulu-Natal spokesman on education

