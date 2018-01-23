LETTER: African elite trumped

Donald Trump’s cardinal sin is to speak loudly when most people speak in hushed tones. Africa is crippled by self-inflicted problems.

Poverty and unemployment are endemic in a resource-rich continent. Diseases such as cholera and bubonic plague still ravage parts of the continent. Instead of the ravenous African elite shedding crocodile tears and demanding an apology for an obvious truth, they should shame Trump by improving the lot of their hapless citizens, so many of whom have decided to vote with their feet and brave the Sahara desert and Mediterranean Sea to seek economic refuge in the countries of their erstwhile oppressors.

The reaction of the African elite to Trump is like telling someone they have bad breath. You may rage, protest and scream all you like but that does not wash away the stink!

Erick Mhlanga

Thohoyandou