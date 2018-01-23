LETTER: A permanent loss?

I was born in the Netherlands in 1943 and I have lived in SA permanently since 1947. I have a 2013 valid "nonexpiry" and regularly reissued permanent residence permit pasted on a page in my Netherlands passport.

In 2014, a passport control official advised that a separate permit would be helpful but confirmed that the one I had was valid.

Then early in 2017, I completed the documentary requirements for the proof of permanent residence permit, paid a fee of R1,470, visited the VFS SA permit and facilitation centre in Cape Town and obtained written confirmation of my payment and permit application.

On VFS advice, I paid R20 for the computer tracking and SMS service. Yet to this day I have received no permit, no tracking advice, no contact whatsoever. Perhaps publishing this letter may assist others in a similar predicament?

Arne Pitlo

Via e-mail