Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A permanent loss?

23 January 2018 - 05:30
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

I was born in the Netherlands in 1943 and I have lived in SA permanently since 1947. I have a 2013 valid "nonexpiry" and regularly reissued permanent residence permit pasted on a page in my Netherlands passport.

In 2014, a passport control official advised that a separate permit would be helpful but confirmed that the one I had was valid.

Then early in 2017, I completed the documentary requirements for the proof of permanent residence permit, paid a fee of R1,470, visited the VFS SA permit and facilitation centre in Cape Town and obtained written confirmation of my payment and permit application.

On VFS advice, I paid R20 for the computer tracking and SMS service. Yet to this day I have received no permit, no tracking advice, no contact whatsoever. Perhaps publishing this letter may assist others in a similar predicament?

Arne Pitlo
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Time is running out for Zuma, Son ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
TIM COHEN: The question now is how quickly can ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
How to remove the Eskom albatross from around ...
Opinion
4.
Davos awaits the Disrupter-in-Chief
Opinion
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Excellent board to steer Eskom ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.