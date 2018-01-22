Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Promote small business

22 January 2018 - 05:30
The steel and engineering sector has been fraught with enormous difficulties. The bargaining council has not had an easy time and nor has it served the industry properly.

Small businesses have complained for years about the onerous terms attached to their entry into the market. Big business favours the bargaining council, which tends to stifle the growth and health of any small business. In a country with 10-million unemployed, we should be looking for ways of enhancing the growth of small business. Small business should be allowed exemptions from all bargaining councils without having to go through any onerous process.

Michael Bagraim, MP
Via e-mail

