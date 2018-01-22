LETTER: Disgraceful postal service

Brian Alt’s letter refers (Antiglobal post office, January 18). I too subscribe to an expensive weekly magazine. I either get a few all at once weeks late, or none at all.

I have just received a package posted mid-November from the UK, and a few Christmas cards to boot. What a disgrace! Our once world-class postal service is, alas, no more.

I recently posted off a document by registered mail to the UK. I was told it would take up to two weeks to deliver. This is poor service for R180. Cry the beloved post office.

Andrew Newall

Three Anchor Bay

