Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Disgraceful postal service

22 January 2018 - 05:30
Picture: FILE PICTURE
Picture: FILE PICTURE

Brian Alt’s letter refers (Antiglobal post office, January 18). I too subscribe to an expensive weekly magazine. I either get a few all at once weeks late, or none at all.

I have just received a package posted mid-November from the UK, and a few Christmas cards to boot. What a disgrace! Our once world-class postal service is, alas, no more.

I recently posted off a document by registered mail to the UK. I was told it would take up to two weeks to deliver. This is poor service for R180. Cry the beloved post office.

Andrew Newall
Three Anchor Bay

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The opposition gives a belated gift ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
RON DERBY: Ramaphosa can’t afford to dawdle on ...
Opinion
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How to fix the Cabinet
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
TIM COHEN: The question now is how quickly can ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: SA’s leadership changes gear
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.