LETTER: Disgraceful postal service

Brian Alt’s letter refers (Antiglobal post office, January 18). I too subscribe to an expensive weekly magazine. I either get a few all at once weeks late, or none at all.
I have just received a package posted mid-November from the UK, and a few Christmas cards to boot. What a disgrace! Our once world-class postal service is, alas, no more.
I recently posted off a document by registered mail to the UK. I was told it would take up to two weeks to deliver. This is poor service for R180. Cry the beloved post office.
Andrew Newall
Three Anchor Bay
Please sign in or register to comment.