LETTER: Rich idea for Zupta cam

I’ve just had a great idea for an app. It will be called Zupta-Cam Block Chain.

The app will show live streaming video of Jacob Zuma, the Gupta brothers (and all the other "honourable members" involved in state capture) languishing in jail, boiling stones for soup and cleaning out the ablution blocks twice a day.

The "Block Chain" is there to help me raise lots of money when I do the initial public offer.

I’m quite excited. I plan to launch it around October 2018.

James Drew

Via e-mail

