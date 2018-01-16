Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Veil off anti-Israel lobby

16 January 2018 - 05:00
Israel flag. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Israel flag. Picture: THINKSTOCK

One must applaud Mzoxolo Mpolase for lifting the veil off the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement and its subversive actions (Israel boycott lobby has captured foreign policy of ANC and state, January 12).

Those ANC cadres obsessed with the Israel-Palestine question ignore religious and gender apartheid in Islam and turn a blind eye to past atrocities and, lately, the Syrian atrocities.

Only Israel is in the dock.

These self-proclaimed moral guardians play down the intensity of antisemitism in the Arab world and annihilation threats against Israel, and have nothing to say of Israeli victims of suicide bombers, not to mention the popularity of Mein Kampf in Arab-owned book shops. They join the fascist right in their myopic and one-sided critique of a complex problem. Anyone familiar with the history of antisemitism will know that Jews have served as a barometer for the sickness or health of society. Today it is Israel that plays the role.

As King Goodwill Zwelithini recently advised Cyril Ramaphosa: "Do not enmesh SA in wars we know nothing of."

Milton Shain
Emeritus professor of historical studies, UCT

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The opposition gives a belated gift ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
Steinhoff is a dubious tangle of boards, bosses ...
Opinion
3.
CAROL PATON: Zuma to exit stage, leaving ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How to fix the Cabinet
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
EDITORIAL: What is Eskom hiding from us?
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.