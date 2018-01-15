Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No milestone to celebrate

15 January 2018 - 05:30
Members of the ANC Top 6 cut a cake during the ANC 106 birthday celebration held at East London City Hall. Picture: MASI LOSI
Why does the ANC celebrate its birthday every year? An organisation as old as the ANC should only be celebrating milestones, otherwise it just looks self-indulgent.

I understood from the recent elective conference that the ANC is technically bankrupt. I presume that the excessive consumption of expensive whisky will be sponsored by a brand.

Given that the ANC is in disastrous shape, cloaked in the shame of criminal activity, it shouldn’t be seen as having anything to celebrate. The only thing the ANC should be doing is put its collective head down to work and be seen to do something about the appalling mess created.

SC Weiss
Parktown North

