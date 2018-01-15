LETTER: Genocide grips the globe

The world is at war as a new year begins. The Trump administration is planning regime change in many parts of the world. War crimes are being committed in Somalia, the Middle East and across Asia. Africa is immersed in savage blood-letting.

We are witnessing genocide across the globe. The international legal definition of genocide is found in articles 11 and 111 of the 1948 convention on the prevention of genocide. War exposes the worst side of human nature. But even when military warfare comes to an end, man’s inhumanity to man continues.

Many governments only care about their selfish desires, oblivious to the human wreckage they leave behind. The misery of their victims is met with deaf ears, blind eyes and lying tongues.

Pain has been given a voice. Retribution has been given a body. Vengeance and death walk as one. Unless man regains his composure, a nuclear war will become a grim reality in 2018.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg