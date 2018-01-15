Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Genocide grips the globe

15 January 2018 - 05:30
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his younger brother in Palong Khali, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his younger brother in Palong Khali, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The world is at war as a new year begins. The Trump administration is planning regime change in many parts of the world. War crimes are being committed in Somalia, the Middle East and across Asia. Africa is immersed in savage blood-letting.

We are witnessing genocide across the globe. The international legal definition of genocide is found in articles 11 and 111 of the 1948 convention on the prevention of genocide. War exposes the worst side of human nature. But even when military warfare comes to an end, man’s inhumanity to man continues.

Many governments only care about their selfish desires, oblivious to the human wreckage they leave behind. The misery of their victims is met with deaf ears, blind eyes and lying tongues.

Pain has been given a voice. Retribution has been given a body. Vengeance and death walk as one. Unless man regains his composure, a nuclear war will become a grim reality in 2018.

Farouk Araie
Johannesburg

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How to fix the Cabinet
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
HARRY JOFFE: Weighing who gets your life ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Ball in Cyril’s court
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ANDILE KHUMALO: Politics calmer, private sector ...
Opinion
5.
Israel boycott lobby has captured foreign policy ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.