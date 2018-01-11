LETTER: ANC destroying itself

The Roman emperor Nero is infamously known for the apocryphal story that he fiddled while Rome burned. In AD 68, he committed suicide.

The ANC, similarly, is self-destructing by its continuing support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, notwithstanding her recent loss to Cyril Ramaphosa. Admittedly, it’s only a faction, purportedly led by Premier Supra Mahumapelo of the North West.

Supporters of Dlamini-Zuma intend to boycott Ramaphosa’s maiden January 8 statement rally as ANC president.

That the governing party is divided is an established fact. One contemplates, however, whether the ANC has the interests of SA at heart because the jostling for political positions indicates otherwise.

Ace Magashule, ANC secretary-general, is planning to remain Free State premier instead of moving to Luthuli House full time. Perhaps the benefits are more rewarding for him.

The common denominator of these strategic manoeuvres by ANC members is that the problems facing the country are ignored and sacrificed at the altar of power play and domination.

The opposition parties must be rubbing their hands with delight. The 2019 elections are not far off and the ANC returning to power is not a reality.

In the meantime, the country will have to endure the decline that has been customary under the ANC government.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff