Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Keep party funders secret

09 November 2017 - 05:30
Parliament. Picture: SUPPLIED
- Parliament. Picture: SUPPLIED

It is right to be angry at a corrupt government that appears to have been bought by looters and gangsters. An understandable reaction is to seek clarity on how a political party gets its funding.

However, I would be circumspect about the call for transparent funding of parties. It is one thing to want to know who is funding the party in power, but probably more important to a democracy is the ability to fund the opposition parties without retribution.

My fear is that if the funders of opposition parties are disclosed they could be persecuted, victimised or prejudiced. Free speech is a fundamental human right and I might choose to exercise that right by having a political party speak on my behalf. I do not believe that right should be compromised with a false hope — that by knowing how the majority party is funded we will somehow stop the corruptive rot.

I would prefer we rely on other means to expose corrupt funding practices, rather than eroding our right to private political dissent.

Neil Emerick Hout Bay

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa took bold step
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Mises’s diagnosis is that SAA suffers from ...
Opinion
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Is Gigaba getting serious about ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Paradise Papers: Tax screws tightened on Mauritius
Opinion
5.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Russia sycophant Zuma denies ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.