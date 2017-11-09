Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jarana an asset to SAA

09 November 2017 - 05:30
Vuyani Jarana. Picture: STEPHANIE LLOYD/DAILY DISPATCH
The South African Airline Pilots’ Association (Saapa) would like to welcome Vuyani Jarana to South African Airways (SAA). We believe that with his proven business acumen, Jarana will be able to bring the strategic leadership, commercial focus, excellent systems and financial controls to SAA that have been lacking for too long. The pilots of SAA fully support the appointment of a permanent and experienced CEO.

The members of Saapa are sure they join all employees of SAA in being hopeful that the new chairman, JB Magwaza, deputy chairwoman Nolitha Fakude and the reconstituted board, along with this new leadership, will see an end to corporate governance failures, procurement irregularities and recurring losses.

Sonia FerreiraGM, SA Airline Pilots’ Association

