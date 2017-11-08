LETTER: High marks a low blow

It beggars belief that Peter van Niewenhuizen can advocate a fee rebate for university students who pass with 75% or more per subject (Good students rewarded, November 3). This would mean fewer and fewer of taxpayers’ funds being available to meet the urgent needs of the poor and unemployed. It is a callous suggestion.

It would involve a subsidy by the poor to those people who will more than likely be at the top of their professions after graduation. Talk about radical redistribution! Where are the voices of those involved in early childhood, primary and secondary education, and the health system? And, critically, where are the voices of the poor in these fees debates? If such a subsidy is needed "to inculcate a sense of achievement", over and above all other incentives, then perhaps the students concerned should not be at university.

For more than 10 years I have been advocating a properly capitalised National Student Financial Aid Scheme that makes upfront, long-term, full-cost loans available on a means-tested basis to all academically qualified students. As well as being efficient and fair, such arrangements incentivise students to achieve top results.

Dr Doug BlackmurWest Beach