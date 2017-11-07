LETTER: Marrian wrong on facts

Natasha Marrian suggests in her column that I was a newcomer who was quickly elevated as the DA’s mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni in 2016, that I failed to win the metro and then "hightailed it" to Parliament (EFF could ditch DA if Cyril Ramaphosa wins, November 3).

The facts are at variance with this version. I was elected by the DA’s electoral college, where I went up against the erstwhile caucus leader and won. I then contested the election and lost by a whisker in the metro. With my team we managed to help effect a significant move away from the ANC, bringing them down from 62% to 48% on a shoestring budget in their historical heartland. I was sworn into Parliament in May 2017, having been requested by the leader of the party to apply to the electoral college for consideration. The total time I spent in council was 11 months.

Marian asserts that the "old guard" in the DA has now turned to me after backing Ian Ollis and Refiloe Ntsekhe unsuccessfully in the past. Nothing could be further from the truth. I elected to stand because I believe change, as opposed to lacklustre continuity, is required to win Gauteng in 2019. A wide spectrum of people in the DA have rallied behind my message and manifesto — which I personally penned. I believe it champions the liberal essence of the party, opposes racial nationalism, charts a path to voter growth, and serves the empowered inclusion of public representatives and activists in our quest for victory.

One of my clear messages deals with Marrian’s final point: I have no intention of relying on the vote of the EFF, which is politically the opposite of almost every view I hold. I aim to bring all the relevant skills and experience at my disposal to effect an outright win for the DA in 2019.

Ghaleb Cachalia, MPVia e-mail