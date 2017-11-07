LETTER: Chance lost to bar Zuma

It is a great pity that the family of highly respected ANC leader Oliver Tambo did not take a leaf out of the Kathrada family’s book — they specifically asked President Jacob Zuma not to attend Ahmed Kathrada’s funeral. However, the Tambo family seemingly had no objection to Zuma delivering the memorial speech at the function that marked Tambo’s centenary.

Zuma used the event to make a political statement promoting nuclear energy; nonsense about the West not wanting nuclear capacity in the hands of communists. Nothing about the all-important financial aspects, nor the fact that SA does not need greater energy capacity.

Max LeipoldHermanus