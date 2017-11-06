Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Web of ANC possibilities

06 November 2017 - 05:30
For the 52nd and 53rd ANC conferences, Google Trends was able to predict with 100% accuracy who would win the ANC presidential race.

In 2007, it predicted that Jacob Zuma would beat former president Thabo Mbeki, and in the same week in 2012, it was able to predict that Zuma would triumph over Kgalema Motlanthe.

In 2017, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma overtook Cyril Ramaphosa on YouTube searches from October 24 for the first time.

During the past week, Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa searches in Mpumalanga were even, signalling a possible Dlamini-Zuma win.

Goodman Lepota Via e-mail

