LETTER: Russia’s nuclear grip on SA

06 November 2017 - 05:30
Russian nuclear company Rosatom is seeking to build power plants in other African countries, including SA. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Russian nuclear company Rosatom is seeking to build power plants in other African countries, including SA. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

What hold does Russia have over African countries? I ask this because it has just agreed to build two new nuclear power stations for Nigeria. Nigeria needs the electricity and soon, but it is surely the last country on earth to need nuclear power.

It has virtually unlimited supplies of natural gas and gas power stations are cheaper to build, construction takes just two or three years instead of 10 years for nuclear, and they are more thermally efficient.

An abundant local fuel supply means less money leaves the country and the local economy benefits more.

There is no logical reason to go nuclear in these circumstances. I ask again — what hold does Russia have over African countries, like our own?

Janine MyburghPresident, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

