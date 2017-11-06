LETTER: Home-school of thought

SA has one of the worst education systems in the world, ranked 75th out of 76 countries. I am doing the Department of Basic Education a huge favour by home-schooling my two children. I pay for their curriculum. I teach them and don’t ask the state for a cent — it does not give me any compensation for being an educator.

I could put both of my children in a public school, ask for a subsidy and be a financial burden to the country.

But I do not want a mediocre education for my children. South African education is two years behind in maths and science compared with other middle-income countries.

Every year there is a crisis because there are too many children and not enough schools.

Where are they going to squeeze in my two children, along with the 50,000-plus other home-schooled children, in line with the proposed changes to the law concerning home-schooling?

SA can learn a thing or two from countries such as New Zealand, which supports home-schooling families and even pays a "home-education supervision allowance".

In terms of the Constitution and national legislation, children have a right to be educated, which the South African state is failing to do.

It is my right as a parent to decide what is best for my children and sending them to a South African school (or using the curriculum) when the country has an educational ranking of 75th out of 76 is not in their best interests.

Elzette CraucampSilverton