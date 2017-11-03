LETTER: Tertiary funding is doable

You report on recommendations the tertiary education fees commission has made on expanding and improving funding for poorer and missing middle students, but the reference to such students is a complete red herring (Fallen fees are not a full fix, October 31).

There can be no such thing as poorer and missing middle students if university qualifications are funded by means of a properly capitalised National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) that makes upfront, long-term, full-cost loans available on a means-tested basis to all academically qualified students. Surely this is transparently obvious?

Some additional one-off funding from other areas needs, of course, to be reallocated to NSFAS, but if the South African Revenue Service (SARS) administers this loans scheme it will be significantly self-funding. Moreover, SARS needs to collect all outstanding higher education loans.

My suggested loans scheme allows us to have our cake and eat it as far as the financing of higher education qualifications and improving quality and social justice expenditure is concerned. Students can draw on future increased earnings to finance their university costs while taxpayer funds are preserved for the poor and unemployed.

Dr Doug BlackmurWest Beach