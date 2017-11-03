LETTER: No leader in a wasteland

I wander through desolate Sandton City corridors. Tall, colourful wooden boards hide the fall of another retail icon. Peering through the boards I see an empty shell the size of a soccer field. Who on earth will fill a space so vast? Will it be an international retailer or a hotchpotch start-up entrepreneur peddling inferior wares?

This scares me. Have we fallen so far down the wealth index for international brands to quiver and shun our fragile economy? We don’t have money to spend, we are poor, my million-rand savings a European pauper’s stash, my luxury Polo a student car in the West.

Exasperated, we hope the FBI investigation will save the day. Why do we need foreigners to rescue us?

The road to change is the ballot box. And we need an inspiring political figure to lead, heal and unify. Mmusi does not inspire, Julius is entertaining but unpredictable and Cyril too quiet. Do we, seriously, not have a leader?

Gideon VosVia e-mail