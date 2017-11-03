LETTER: Can Post Office deliver?

In expressing concern about some social grant payments being made through South African Post Office outlets, I draw on my experience in renewing my vehicle licence. On a Thursday afternoon, I went with the necessary form to our local post office but was told the system was down and should return the next day.

I went back the following day, to be told the counter would open at 11.30am "because of staff shortages". It seemed there were four officials at work. The dedicated counter opened a few minutes late and I eventually left with my licence.

Should the Post Office be made a distributor of some social grants, will this be at selected offices only?

Mark HenningBryanston