LETTER: Abandon transformation

The economy is in peril. Total junk status looms. A crash of the rand looms. Crime grows like a fungus out of desperation and unemployment. Yet the ANC is caught like a rabbit in the headlights.

With courage, there is a way out. Admit transformation has run its course. It is now a refuge for scoundrels. It is a shield for looting.

Enough time has elapsed for black people to stand on their own feet in the market. Blacks can now compete on ability. But able black people are blocked by corrupt cadres in the name of "transformation". This has become, as Johann Rupert says, a code word for theft.

We must dump the whole catastrophic paraphernalia of black economic empowerment, affirmative action, codes, charters and the rest.

Amend the labour law to protect only human rights and safety. Encourage youth employment by implementing a floor of 50% of the relevant minimum wage for those under 25 years.

If the economy is freed, black people will advance far faster than under the present suffocating transformation regime. We will double the economy in 15 years. All it takes is courage.

Willem Cronje Via e-mail