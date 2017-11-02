LETTER: Support nonracialism

As much as the Black Monday campaign was an irritation, on deep reflection I concluded that we need to revisit the nonracial philosophy of Nelson Mandela. I am arguing this point based on the fact that the defeat of the kind of racism espoused by the Eugene Terreblanches of this world was not a miracle. On his release from jail by the apartheid government, Mandela started a journey of dismantling racial politics in SA.

However, recent developments such as the use of the white monopoly capital lexicon in our political discourse is but one part of the reversal of the gains attained during the Mandela era. Both AfriForum and Black Land First are proponents of racial politics that will not assist in uniting the black and white people of our country.

An appropriate response to the killings of farmers based on Mandela’s nonracial philosophy would tell us that it is wrong to kill any other human being, period. Once we introduce issues of colour we are assured that the spirit of Terreblanche will live on among us.

In light of the above, I believe to move our country forward we should ignore all politicians who seek to undermine nonracialism. This will go a long way in rebuilding a nation that prides itself in having pursued the objective of creating a nonracial society as we celebrate the 100 years of Oliver Tambo.

Ncumisa Lilitha Vabaza Via e-mail