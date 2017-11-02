LETTER: Rainbow nation a myth

The Black Monday march by mostly white people to protest against farm murders makes it clear that the dream for a rainbow nation is just a myth.

Twenty-three years into our democratic dispensation we still have people waving the old apartheid flag around in public.

As a country we have taken 10 steps forwards and 20 backwards when it comes to race relations. Why did they call this day Black Monday in the first place?

School pupils have just started with their exams, yet the organisers of the march do not seem to care about the consequences of their actions. Why organise a march in the middle of exams if they truly care about the future of this country?

We all agree that the killing of white farmers cannot be condoned, but what about the younger generation? We still have a long way to go if we allow certain individuals to feel free to block major roads without any consequences.

Over the past few months, many people were murdered in this country, black and white, but the people who marched on Monday kept quiet. I can only guess that is because most of the victims were black. For us to build a truly united and nonracial society we must not take sides when it comes to crime.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein