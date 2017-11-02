Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Intimidation frustration

02 November 2017 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
- Picture: ISTOCK
Image:

I imagine Stuart Theobald had James Carville’s quote in mind: "I used to think if there was reincarnation.… I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody." (Bond holders can wield a mop in clean-up, October 30).

Indeed, Futuregrowth gave us a glimpse until they were headed off at the pass. So here we are, ordinary citizens with little influence, "big business", CEOs et al, milling about with passion in relatively disorganised disarray, in hope and leaderless frustration, while "the bad guys" carry on executing their purposeful, single-minded, focused and dynamic plans.

We are like the guys who turned up at the gunfight with knives. One strong catalyst is needed around which strong leadership can join forces to intimidate everybody effectively, and cause change.

Charles BothnerJohannesburg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Makwakwa's return to Sars is as legit ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
XOLISA PHILLIP: Mcebisi Jonas fears that the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SA plays cheerleader as neighbour Mugabe sets his ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Parched Cape runs out of time
Opinion / Editorials
5.
The lowest carbon emitter? No, it’s not, Mr ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.