LETTER: Intimidation frustration

I imagine Stuart Theobald had James Carville’s quote in mind: "I used to think if there was reincarnation.… I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody." (Bond holders can wield a mop in clean-up, October 30).

Indeed, Futuregrowth gave us a glimpse until they were headed off at the pass. So here we are, ordinary citizens with little influence, "big business", CEOs et al, milling about with passion in relatively disorganised disarray, in hope and leaderless frustration, while "the bad guys" carry on executing their purposeful, single-minded, focused and dynamic plans.

We are like the guys who turned up at the gunfight with knives. One strong catalyst is needed around which strong leadership can join forces to intimidate everybody effectively, and cause change.

