LETTER: Socialism fails workers

01 November 2017 - 05:30
Rob Price’s article refers (Capitalism’s critics unable to land a punch, let alone deliver a knockout, Oct 30).

US capitalism = 5% unemployment.

SA socialism = 28% unemployment.

Which scenario do you prefer?

Deon GoosenVia e-mail

