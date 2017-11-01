LETTER: Socialism fails workers

Rob Price’s article refers (Capitalism’s critics unable to land a punch, let alone deliver a knockout, Oct 30).
US capitalism = 5% unemployment.
SA socialism = 28% unemployment.
Which scenario do you prefer?
Deon GoosenVia e-mail
