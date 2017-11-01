LETTER: More rand for less spark

My wife was complaining about the ever-rising cost of prepaid electricity and could not understand why the units per rand seem to decrease each time she buys.

I am concerned that this trend will persist indefinitely if those who are hellbent on bankrupting Eskom do not realise that it is a strategic institution — established not only to supply electricity but to fuel the economy. Without an efficient, profitable and properly run Eskom, the economy will grind to a halt.

It follows therefore that only a mentally disturbed leader would allow Eskom to be "captured", otherwise he would be guilty of nothing less than treason.

Brutus SihlanguVia e-mail