LETTER: Ministers a bad example

The Sunday Times gave a great deal of coverage to police and finance ministers Fikile Mbalula and Malusi Gigaba this weekend. Both are nincompoops who tend to shoot their mouths off before engaging their brains.

Last week, Mbalula blamed farmers for the farm murders, because "they employ Zimbabweans illegally for cheap labour", while Gigaba failed dismally to inform SA how he intends to deal with the failing economy.

Both have been accused of corrupt practices. Mbalula holidayed in Dubai, allegedly paid for by unknown persons, while Gigaba was apparently instrumental in the Guptas’ successful application for fast-tracked citizenship. Both are part of President Jacob Zuma’s inner circle.

The Sunday Times also exposed Zuma as the recipient of R1m a month from a security company, on which he has allegedly not paid tax.

Gigaba suggested in his medium-term budget policy statement that tax compliance has declined in recent years. Is this surprising?

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff