LETTER: Best wishes to Buthelezi

After 42 years at the helm of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is finally calling it quits. We hope this is not another publicity stunt, as he has done before. Forty-two years is way too long for one man to lead an organisation. The future belongs to young people, and that should be put into practice. Young people must given the opportunity to lead.

Unfortunately, the IFP has no future in South African politics because of its founding principles. Any party built along tribal lines is bound to fail because we live in the modern era.

Let’s wish the chief a happy retirement. He has played his role in our country — both good and bad. Let’s hope he does not intend running the organisation from the grave, but will give space to the younger generation to lead.

Tom Mhlanga Braamfontein