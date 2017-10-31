LETTER: No place to call home for the Guptas and Jacob Zuma

It is five minutes to midnight for the Zumas and the Guptas. With co-ordinated investigations now being conducted by the UK, US, Europe and now the UAE (central bank), it is clear that their day of reckoning is coming shortly. The pressure in SA is becoming overwhelming and something will have to give soon.

They need to get the heck out of Dodge but their problem is where to go? There are two parts to this little problem though. Themselves, and their stash.

SA is "crime central" so they can’t stay here. The US is not an option, the UK is not an option, most of Eastern Europe and the EU is on Zuma/Gupta high alert, Asia has no interest in protecting them (Russia, in particular, will be particularly miffed when it finds out it has been played for dummies) and the Middle East is clearly going to toe the line.

That leaves the rest of Africa and perhaps South America that may be prepared to give them safe passage. Or they could buy a remote island and hunker down there.

Their bigger problem, however, is their money. If reports are to be believed, most of it is tied up in property or cash in SA or Dubai. Assets will need to be liquidated and money will now have to be moved somewhere else, and very quickly, but where to?

They could try emigrating to some backwater in Africa or South America. There’s no honour among thieves so almost certain they will get tarred and feathered, tossed into a rat-infested dungeon and their assets "confiscated" when authorities there learn of their vulnerability and the rich pickings to be had.

They could take all their cash, load it into Capture One and jet from place to place indefinitely but they will be easy to track and sooner or later they will be refused entry to just about everywhere.

So perhaps their best bet is to just hole themselves and their bling up in Saxonwold, order in Italian for the next year and try to ride out the storm — that is exactly what they are doing right now. They have nowhere to go and so they’re going nowhere.

James Drew

Via e-mail