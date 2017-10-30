LETTER: Poor zoning blurs the lines

Prof Jeannie van Wyk says in her book Planning Law, as quoted in at least two high court judgments, that "the purpose of a town-planning scheme finds concrete expression in the theme which is central to town planning, namely zoning. Zoning is essentially the allocation of different uses to different areas. The purpose of zoning in terms of a town-planning scheme is the creation and retention of the specific character of an area."

Informed citizens understand that town-planning schemes establish a wide range of "land-use zones", each made up of defined but otherwise unconditional land uses (commonly called "primary uses") such as offices, shops, residential units, warehouses, builders yards and factories.

Owner-developers may select and gain municipal approval of the zone that best suits their needs and is reasonably acceptable to surrounding owners and the public at large. If a developer later needs to do something extra on his property, he can similarly apply to the municipality for a conditional use (commonly called a "consent use"). If he abuses the conditions of this extra right, the municipality may withdraw it.

But in recent years, town planners (private and municipal) routinely persuade decision makers to depart from this long-standing and statutory order to approve additional primary land uses that hide under the names of listed zones. Not only is this deceitful in itself, but often results in developments that are disruptive misfits in the special character of an area, such as a faceless warehouse and associated trucking in the midst of offices and flats. And not even the municipality can stop it.

It could be claimed that this practice is in line with our changing society — if that change excludes decency and accountability.

Conrad BergeVia e-mail