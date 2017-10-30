LETTER: Looting boosts others, too

To pin the blame solely on the president and his coterie for the wholesale looting would be to ignore many other individuals and corporates that have enjoyed substantial boosts to their turnovers.

Suppliers of exotic cars and other imported big-ticket items, as well as hotels and restaurants whose bottom lines and turnovers went crazy, didn’t wonder how it was possible that "lowly paid" public servants could afford all that bling.

The very same discarded ministers who dared spill the beans, albeit late, were also having a field day when in office.

Their silence, and that of the KPMGs and many other consultants that charged blindly, and the state-owned enterprises that just phoned when the coffers ran dry, and every individual who benefited from these proceeds from crime must take some of the responsibility.

Meanwhile, the taxpayer will continue servicing the looted state.

AR ModakRobertsham