Students were better off in the 1980s, says our statistician-general, Pali Lehohla. He explains that "conditions for learning under apartheid for black South Africans were much more conducive than now".

I wonder whether he will get the same pushback from his colleagues as Helen Zille did when she tweeted on the learnings and benefits of colonialism.

Maybe they should have lunch.

Steuart PenningtonNottingham Road