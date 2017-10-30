LETTER: KwaZulu-Natal’s agriculture department in shambles

KwaZulu-Natal’s agriculture department is in such a shambolic state that it was recently forced to avoid its own chaotic and incompetent internal supply chain management processes to purchase and manage 84 tractors.

The finding was made during a recent provincial agriculture portfolio committee meeting, where it emerged that the department employed the services of Old Mutual’s Masisizane programme, at a cost of R98m, to do the deal.

According to officials, R6m of the total R98m was paid to Masisizane as a project management fee, with the balance spent on the tractors, implements, service plans and warranties.

Not only is this an indictment against the department, it is also a blatant misuse of public funds. Of particular concern is the fact that there has been no supply chain manager for almost five years. The R6m project fee, in particular, is money that could have been spent assisting emerging farmers in our province.

During the same meeting, the DA posed several questions to officials on the matter.

The answers we received were less than satisfactory. As a result, we have now called for the MEC and acting head of department to present a turnaround strategy for the department’s supply chain systems and processes.

A thriving agriculture department is critical to the economy of our province.

This department is failing the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

Sizwe Mchunu, MPLDA provincial spokesman on agriculture